Photo 507
Relief
Floral display in the legal precinct. I expect it's a welcome sight once you exit Court.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#floral
#gardens
#urban
#flora
Beverley
Very pretty and large…
December 9th, 2024
