Previous
Welcome Raindrops by elf
Photo 508

Welcome Raindrops

It's been 36C here in Sydney this week. The temperature has been hot enough to prevent sleep. This was a wonderful sight this morning.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact