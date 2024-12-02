Previous
Next
Maiden Safari by elf
Photo 511

Maiden Safari

Latest excursion. Kayaks, sunshine and clear water:bliss
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact