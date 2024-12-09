Previous
Cascade by elf
Photo 519

Cascade

Finally got this sunrose to fall over the garden wall.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sooo pretty…lovely burst of colour
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact