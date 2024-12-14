Previous
Teeny Passionfruit by elf
Teeny Passionfruit

I had to laugh when I picked up this fruit. It fell from the vine because it was ripe. Now I need to pair it with one tiny strawberry and one blueberry and we're set for dessert.
14th December 2024

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
