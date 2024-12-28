Instaworthy Yes

I came across this highly orchestrated proposal on the foreshore of the Harbour. Lovely scene, rose petals, red roses, a fringed white Balinese umbrella, a violinist and five camera operators. The object of the proposal arrived in a full makeup, hair styled, a satin ankle length matching outfit to complement the groom to be and teetering heels. Unsurprisingly she said Yes, when he went on bended knee at just the right time to avoid the departing cruise ship. Quite a crowd had gathered to watch the whole production and broke out in rapturous applause. Can't wait for the sequel.