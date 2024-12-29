Sign up
Photo 540
Stringing Him Along
This lovely violinist was the accomplishment to the backing track on the Bluetooth speaker whilst we waited for the fiance to be who arrived to her proposal scene. Perhaps just a little too much Bachelor series influence.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th December 2024 6:34pm
Tags
#music
,
#portrait
,
#people
,
#life
