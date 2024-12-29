Previous
Stringing Him Along by elf
Photo 540

Stringing Him Along

This lovely violinist was the accomplishment to the backing track on the Bluetooth speaker whilst we waited for the fiance to be who arrived to her proposal scene. Perhaps just a little too much Bachelor series influence.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact