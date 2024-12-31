Previous
Sunset on 2024 by elf
Photo 542

Sunset on 2024

So as the sunsets quietly in the West so ends 2024.
May the New Year bring peace and good health to all.
31st December 2024

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
