Previous
Next
Little present for participating in today's audit @ work by elfrink
311 / 365

Little present for participating in today's audit @ work

🌷
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Elfrink's Captures

@elfrink
Dutchy, Northerner, (soon to be) miller, traveller. Like to have four seasons in a day. Take my photos on a OnePlus 7T smartphone.
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise