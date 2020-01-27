Previous
Next
Tibetan MoMo - looks yummi (and what a coincidence 😝) by elfrink
330 / 365

Tibetan MoMo - looks yummi (and what a coincidence 😝)

Buddhist cook book from the library
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Elfrink's Captures

@elfrink
Dutchy, Northerner, (soon to be) miller, traveller. Like to have four seasons in a day. Take my photos on a OnePlus 7T smartphone.
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise