The peanut butter logo has NOF in it by elfrink
337 / 365

The peanut butter logo has NOF in it

Noord-Oost Fryslân, as in the municipality I live in 🙃
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

@elfrink
Dutchy, Northerner, (soon to be) miller, traveller. Like to have four seasons in a day. Take my photos on a OnePlus 7T smartphone.
