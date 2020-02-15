Previous
Windy weather 🌬️ for the mill tomorrow by elfrink
349 / 365

Windy weather 🌬️ for the mill tomorrow

Too fast for working...so we'll be cleaning 🧹
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

@elfrink
Dutchy, Northerner, (soon to be) miller, traveller. Like to have four seasons in a day. Take my photos on a OnePlus 7T smartphone.
