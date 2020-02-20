Previous
This is no time to be at work! 🙄 by elfrink
354 / 365

This is no time to be at work! 🙄

Luckily, or unfortunately, this was only a technical hickup by my Garmin watch which lost GPS-connectivity
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

