Previous
Next
Sandpaper did it's job by elfrink
Photo 411

Sandpaper did it's job

Making it a bit more rustic
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Elfrink's Captures

@elfrink
Dutchy, Northerner, miller, traveller. Like to have four seasons in a day. In year 2 of 365. Take my photos on a OnePlus 7T smartphone.
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise