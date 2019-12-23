Sign up
Photo 2471
Merry Christmas
Wishing you all here at 365 a Merry Christmas
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3594
photos
234
followers
231
following
676% complete
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
christmas
red
green
winter
rose
decoration
carnation
Kerry Michelle
Lovely photo!
December 23rd, 2019
