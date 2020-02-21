Previous
Dreaming of sunsets on Svorksjøen by elisasaeter
Photo 2509

Dreaming of sunsets on Svorksjøen

About two months there will be opportunities to photograph sunsets on Svorksjøen again. While waiting for it, I found this image from the archive.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Photo Details

