Photo 2521
Me and the view on Gellert Hill
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3650
photos
234
followers
232
following
Tags
me
,
nature
,
view
,
holiday
,
budapest
,
hungary
Sharon Lee
ace
Hi Elisabeth! lovely look at the city
March 7th, 2020
