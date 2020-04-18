Previous
Dreaming of sunsets on Svorksjøen by elisasaeter
Photo 2559

Dreaming of sunsets on Svorksjøen

Usually I start photographing sunsets on Svorksjøen in April. But because of the corona virus we are not allowed to travel to our caravan. This picture is from April last year.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
