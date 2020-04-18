Sign up
Photo 2559
Dreaming of sunsets on Svorksjøen
Usually I start photographing sunsets on Svorksjøen in April. But because of the corona virus we are not allowed to travel to our caravan. This picture is from April last year.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
color
,
spring
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
svorksjøen
