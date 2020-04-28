Sign up
Photo 2569
Purple crocus
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
nature
purple
flower
macro
spring
crocus
Beryl Lloyd
So bright and beautiful ! fav
April 28th, 2020
carol white
Very pretty
April 28th, 2020
