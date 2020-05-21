Previous
Midtbyrunden by elisasaeter
Midtbyrunden

After a cold start in May, there is finally better weather. Today we have gone for a walk called midtby round. In the next few days I will post pictures from that trip
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Lynda McG ace
Pretty scene!
May 21st, 2020  
