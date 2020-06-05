Previous
Snåsavatnet by elisasaeter
Photo 2603

Snåsavatnet

We have traveled on a new weekend trip with our little caravan. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Mark Prince ace
That looks nice and dinky.
June 5th, 2020  
