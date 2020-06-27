Previous
Dole horses by elisasaeter
Photo 2625

Dole horses

Dole stallion was let loose in the mountains with his 20 mares for the next couple of months.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I love this action shot
June 27th, 2020  
