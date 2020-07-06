Previous
Next
The sun has gone down by elisasaeter
Photo 2634

The sun has gone down

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joyce W. ace
Wow! The color and tones are magnificent!
July 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise