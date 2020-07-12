Sign up
Photo 2639
Sjøforsen bridge
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
5
3
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
water
,
trees
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
norway
,
sjøforsen
Kate
ace
Nice landscape. Well-composed.
July 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and scene.
July 13th, 2020
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery. Fav!! 😀
July 13th, 2020
RomainZ
ace
Wow..... Fantastic wild landscape shot! Love it!
July 13th, 2020
Isaac
Nicely composed!
July 13th, 2020
