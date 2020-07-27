Previous
Torghatten by elisasaeter
Torghatten

Torghatten is a granite mountain. It is known for its characteristic hole, or natural tunnel, through its center. It is possible to walk up to the tunnel on a well-prepared path, and through it on a natural path. According to legend, the hole was made by the troll Hestmannen while he was chasing the beautiful girl Lekamøya. As the troll realized he would not get the girl, he released an arrow to kill her, but the troll-king of Sømna threw his hat into the arrow's path to save her. The hat turned into the mountain with a hole in the middle.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Lynda McG ace
Interesting facts and place!
July 29th, 2020  
