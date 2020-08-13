Sign up
Photo 2669
Happy Birthday to me
It's my birthday today.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3802
photos
228
followers
226
following
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Tags
me
,
happy
,
birthday
,
summer
,
older
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful way to celebrate - Happy Birthday Elisabeth. Wonderful shot of you and the surroundings.
August 13th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great picture and Happy Birthday to you, Elisabeth! Enjoy!
August 13th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful surroundings to have a birthday picture taken. Hope you enjoyed your day !
August 13th, 2020
Shepherdman
Happy Birthday!
August 13th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
happy birthday :) Lovely lace to celebrate!
August 13th, 2020
Vesna
All the best! 🎂
August 13th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Happy birthday- lovely spot to sit and take in the view!
August 13th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Happy birthday! What a lovely place to spend your special day!
August 13th, 2020
