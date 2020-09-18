Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2692
Rowan
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3825
photos
227
followers
223
following
737% complete
View this month »
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
17th August 2020 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
berry
,
orange
,
autumn
,
rowan
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot of these berries!
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close