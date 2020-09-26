Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2700
Sunset from the porch
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
7
3
2
365
NIKON D300S
26th September 2020 7:15pm
nature
sunset
fall
autumn
porch
Lois
ace
Fabulous sunset view from your porch!
September 26th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Stunning!
September 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a corker!
September 26th, 2020
