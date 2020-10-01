Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2705
More autumn at the Lade Trail
Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav. Always much appreciated.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3838
photos
221
followers
217
following
741% complete
View this month »
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
29th September 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
color
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
trail
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 1st, 2020
Judith Johnson
Lovely Autumn colours
October 1st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Lovely fall colors
October 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close