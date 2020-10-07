Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2711
Fall on Hitra
Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav. Always much appreciated.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3844
photos
224
followers
220
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
color
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
norway
,
seascape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close