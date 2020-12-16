Sign up
Photo 2748
The piers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3881
photos
226
followers
223
following
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th December 2020 2:00pm
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful view of the colourful houses and their reflections fav
December 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colourful houses & nice reflections!
December 16th, 2020
