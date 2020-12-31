Previous
Happy New Year by elisasaeter
Photo 2754

Happy New Year

Wish you all a very happy new year. May the new year get better over time. This is an image from the archive
31st December 2020

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
January 1st, 2021  
