Photo 2754
Happy New Year
Wish you all a very happy new year. May the new year get better over time. This is an image from the archive
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3887
photos
223
followers
219
following
Tags
new
,
fireworks
,
happy
,
year
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2021
