Photo 2761
White Amaryllis
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
white
,
plant
,
winter
,
flowers
,
macro
,
amaryllis
Diana
ace
A stunning white on white capture.
January 9th, 2021
Martina
ace
Very pretty!
January 9th, 2021
