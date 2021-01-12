Sign up
Photo 2764
Kristiansten Fortress
Kristiansten Fortress in the blue hour.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
2
2
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3897
photos
224
followers
220
following
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
10th January 2021 3:52pm
snow
nature
blue
winter
hour
fortress
trondheim
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous shot! The stairs give you an idea of the size of the building too.
January 12th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 12th, 2021
