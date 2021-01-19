Previous
Next
By the river by elisasaeter
Photo 2768

By the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kas ace
I just want to be here!
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise