Previous
Next
More piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 2769

More piers reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 20th, 2021  
Myrna O'Hara ace
awesome
January 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise