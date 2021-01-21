Sign up
Photo 2770
The sun and Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3903
photos
227
followers
223
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
17th January 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sun
,
cathedral
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
Beautiful!
January 21st, 2021
