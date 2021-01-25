Sign up
Photo 2772
Chrysanthemum
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3905
photos
226
followers
222
following
759% complete
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
25th January 2021 2:56pm
Tags
white
,
plant
,
purple
,
flower
,
winter
,
macro
,
chrysanthemum
Judith Johnson
Beautiful colour
January 25th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and bright !
January 25th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely purple.....
January 25th, 2021
