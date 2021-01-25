Previous
Next
Chrysanthemum by elisasaeter
Photo 2772

Chrysanthemum

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautiful colour
January 25th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and bright !
January 25th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely purple.....
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise