Photo 2778
Snowy tree
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3911
photos
228
followers
224
following
761% complete
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
31st January 2021 2:29pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
garden
,
trondheim
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is just so gorgeous.
February 3rd, 2021
