The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 2795

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
What lovely tones
February 28th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
So lovely to see these wonderful views again.
February 28th, 2021  
Lovely!
February 28th, 2021  
