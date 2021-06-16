Sign up
Photo 2870
The holiday has started
Finally it's holiday time and we have gone on a trip with our little caravan. The trip this year also goes to the northern part of Norway.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
4003
photos
216
followers
215
following
786% complete
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
16th June 2021 12:55pm
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
norway
,
seascape
