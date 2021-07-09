Previous
Next
Last night of the holiday by elisasaeter
Photo 2891

Last night of the holiday

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - you must have had a wonderful holiday - thanks for sharing your beautiful photos ! fav
July 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
what a wonderful spot you found, beautiful capture of this wonderful scene.
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise