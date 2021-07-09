Sign up
Photo 2891
Last night of the holiday
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
2
2
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4032
photos
216
followers
215
following
794% complete
View this month »
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
9th July 2021 11:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
nature
,
sunset
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
caravan
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - you must have had a wonderful holiday - thanks for sharing your beautiful photos ! fav
July 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
what a wonderful spot you found, beautiful capture of this wonderful scene.
July 23rd, 2021
