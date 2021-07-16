Sign up
Photo 2890
The view from the caravan
This was the view we had the last evening / night of the holiday
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4023
photos
215
followers
214
following
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
9th July 2021 11:22pm
Tags
nature
,
view
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
caravan
,
seascape
