I will show you my wings by elisasaeter
Photo 2910

I will show you my wings

From Hornøya. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic capture!
August 1st, 2021  
Carole G ace
Fantastic, would love to photograph these birds, but I don't think we get them in NZ
August 1st, 2021  
Shepherdman
Great shot - we love puffins!
August 1st, 2021  
