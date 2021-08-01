Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2910
I will show you my wings
From Hornøya. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4043
photos
214
followers
212
following
797% complete
View this month »
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd June 2021 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
holiday
,
summer
,
wings
,
puffin
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic capture!
August 1st, 2021
Carole G
ace
Fantastic, would love to photograph these birds, but I don't think we get them in NZ
August 1st, 2021
Shepherdman
Great shot - we love puffins!
August 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close