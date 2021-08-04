Sign up
Photo 2913
Steilneset Memorial
The Steilneset Memorial is a monument in Vardø, Norway, commemorating the trial and execution in 1621 of 91 people for witchcraft.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
0
0
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Views
3
365
NIKON D300S
21st June 2021 1:27pm
nature
,
holiday
,
summer
,
memorial
,
witchcraft
,
steilneset
