Photo 2929
Small white flowers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
27th August 2021 11:26am
white
nature
flower
little
macro
summer
small
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful image - such beautiful delicate flowers , great focus and dof - fav
August 30th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Gorgeous lighting in this shot
August 30th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great light, dof
August 30th, 2021
