Photo 2982
Purple Poinsettia
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4115
photos
210
followers
207
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
1st December 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
flower
,
winter
,
macro
,
poinsettia
Carole Sandford
ace
Never seen a purple one! This sis lovely!
December 1st, 2021
