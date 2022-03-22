Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3049
By the river
Went for a walk along the river today. It's one of my favorite places to go for a walk. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4182
photos
208
followers
207
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd March 2022 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
reflections
,
spring
,
river
,
boat
,
piers
,
trondheim
Milanie
ace
What beautiful tones and light
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
I can understand why, it's beautiful!
March 22nd, 2022
carol white
ace
Beautiful scenery and reflections
March 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close