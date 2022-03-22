Previous
By the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3049

By the river

Went for a walk along the river today. It's one of my favorite places to go for a walk. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Milanie ace
What beautiful tones and light
March 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
I can understand why, it's beautiful!
March 22nd, 2022  
carol white ace
Beautiful scenery and reflections
March 22nd, 2022  
