Photo 3055
The piers and Nidaros Cathedral reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4188
photos
208
followers
207
following
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd March 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
reflections
cathedral
spring
river
city
seascape
piers
trondhrim
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the reflections and capture
March 28th, 2022
