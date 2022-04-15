Previous
Next
The old city bridge by elisasaeter
Photo 3072

The old city bridge

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely bridge and scene.
April 15th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice pov and capture
April 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice leading line
April 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise