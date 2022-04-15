Sign up
Photo 3072
The old city bridge
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
12
3
365
NIKON D300S
15th April 2022 12:10pm
nature
,
bridge
,
old
,
spring
,
easter
,
city
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely bridge and scene.
April 15th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice pov and capture
April 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice leading line
April 15th, 2022
